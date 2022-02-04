Dimitar Berbatov has stressed the need for Tottenham Hotspur’s fans to be patient with winter arrivals Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur as they require a period of time to adapt to the cut and thrust of Premier League football.

Although Spurs suffered a number of blows on the transfer front in the recently concluded transfer window, deadline day was a busy day for them in terms of both incomings and outgoing.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte got reinforcements in both attack and in midfield hours before the window slammed shut in the shape of winger Kulusevski and midfielder Bentancur, both arriving in north London from Serie A giants Juventus.

Ex-Spurs hitman Berbatov has stressed the need for the Tottenham new boys to be given enough time to adapt to life in the Premier League, which is a completely different style of play.

Berbatov expressed his strong belief that Conte will soon get both Kulusevski and Bentancur going at their new club, with the Spurs boss having a clear idea about what the duo can bring to the table.

“Spurs brought in two solid players from Juventus in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski”, Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

“But fans need to be patient and let them adjust to life in the Premier League.

“It’s a totally different style of training and playing in England from Italy and we should give Kulusevski and Bentancur the time they need to properly settle in.

“I’m sure it won’t take them long, Conte will know what they’re all about, so let’s trust his judgement.”

All eyes will be on when Conte will hand Kulusevski and Bentancur their Spurs debut and fans will be hoping they will make an impact in the coming months as the club push for a top four finish in the Premier League.