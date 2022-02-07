Tottenham Hotspur new boy Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that presence of Antonio Conte was everything in his decision to join the club and stressed he wants to be a winner like the Italian tactician.

Kulusevski arrived in north London on deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window, linking up with Conte on an initial loan deal from Serie A giants Juventus.

The 21-year-old came on from the bench to make his Spurs debut in a 3-1 FA Cup win against Brighton at the weekend, slotting in on the right wing.

Kulusevski has revealed being able to play under Conte gave him every reason to opt to sign on the dotted line for Tottenham in January.

The Sweden international hailed Conte as a winner, something he also wants to become under the Italian’s tutelage.

“He was everything”, Kulusevski was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard when asked whether Conte was a factor in joining Spurs.

“Firstly, it’s a fantastic club and he has very good training, very good tactics, his staff are fantastic.

“This week has been really amazing and I’m very, very honoured to be here.

“Conte is a winner and I want to be a winner.”

In addition to his natural position, Conte has stressed that the winger can be also be deployed at right wing-back or in a playmaker role behind the striker.