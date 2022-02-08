Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has claimed that Cristian Romero is almost like a new signing for him given the fact that the Argentine has rarely played under him thus far.

Romero recently returned to action after being out of action since November due to a hamstring injury and played in Spurs’ 3-1 win over Brighton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The Argentine was a big signing for Spurs last summer but injuries mean that he has only played 14 times in all competitions this season for the club.

Conte stressed the importance of Romero in his Spurs squad and conceded that he is almost like a new signing for him as the Argentine has played just once in the Premier League under his tutelage.

The Tottenham manager believes he is going to be key in Spurs’ defence given his ability on the ball.

The Italian said in a press conference when asked about Romero: “He is an important player for me.

“He is a new signing for me because he played three games with me, and only one game in the league.

“He is an important player for me and the team.

“He is strong and he anticipates, he has a good personality to play with the ball.

“He has good experience and I like him.

“He has a lot of space for improvement.”

Romero will hope to get a run of games without getting injured to get his Tottenham career going under Conte.