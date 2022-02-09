Tottenham Hotspur loan star Bryan Gil has recorded a rare feat in Valencia colours, passing the ten km mark in distance covered against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Gil joined Spurs in the summer from Spanish giants Sevilla in a big money move, but struggled for game time in England and was keen to return to La Liga.

The winger was allowed to return to Spain on deadline day of the last transfer window, joining Valencia in a six-month deal.

Gil has started Valencia’s last two games across all competitions, playing the full 90 minutes on both occasions.

And on Sunday in Valencia’s goalless draw against Real Sociedad, the 20-year-old put up number of statistics in one key area of the game that is rarely reached by attackers.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Gil covered more than 10.5kms in distance against Los Txuri-Urdin, which is rare a figure for an attacker.

The winger did not start a single Premier League games for Spurs after joining them, but is now keen on utilising every opportunity at Valencia.

Gil is also hoping to get back into Spain national team coach Luis Enrique’s plans head of the forthcoming World Cup