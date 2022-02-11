Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s form is not the only concern he has in his forward line as he stressed that the attackers are not scoring enough goals given the chances they have been creating.

The Premier League giants scored three goals in their last three games despite having 72 attempts, with some of the forwards missing some glaring chances.

Ronaldo missed a penalty against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, with Bruno Fernandes also hitting the woodwork when the whole goal was at his mercy.

The Portuguese’s goals have dried up in the last few weeks and Rangnick admits that Ronaldo should be scoring more goals given the chances they have been creating.

However, he insisted that even the other forwards are not making most of the chances they have been regularly creating.

The Manchester United manager stressed that his team need to start rewarding themselves better for the football they have been playing.

Rangnick said in a press conference: “It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He should score more goals, it’s obvious, and I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn’t score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano.

“It’s an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don’t score enough goals.

“If you bear in mind how many chances we create, and this is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks.

“At Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the game plan we spoke [about] before the game and now it’s about rewarding ourselves and also getting the results we should deserve.”

Manchester United manage will push to win three points when they will host Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.