Fixture: Manchester United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has named his matchday squad that will take on Southampton at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Premier League giants dropped points at Burnley in midweek and are desperate for three points against the Saints at home today.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back up front for the Red Devils and he will have support from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford from the flanks.

Bruno Fernandes will look to provide attacking impetus from the middle of the park and Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will complete the midfield.

Raphael Varane will again start and will have Harry Maguire as his centre-back partner, with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot in the full-back slots.

Hannibal Mejbri, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Elanga and Nemanja Matic are some of the options Rangnick has on the bench today.

Manchester United Team vs Southampton

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Elanga