Manchester United are not in talks with David de Gea over a new contract yet despite all the speculation, according to The Athletic.

De Gea has firmly re-established himself as the club’s number one choice after seeing off the challenge of Dean Henderson last season.

The Spaniard is the undisputed number one between the sticks at Old Trafford and is looking forward to staying at the club for a few years to come.

He has 18 months left on his current contract with Manchester United and there has been talk that the Red Devils are set to offer him a new deal.

But it has been claimed that no talks are ongoing between Manchester United and De Gea over a new contract.

He became the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world when he signed his last contract in 2018 and Manchester United have the option of extending it as well.

But for the moment that there are no negotiations over the possibility of De Gea signing a fresh deal.

However, Manchester United are expected to offer him a new contract later this year if his form continues.

Manchester United will also have a decision to make over the future of Henderson, 25, in the summer.