Degerfors director of football Patrik Werner has hailed Tottenham Hotspur star Alfie Whiteman as a good goalkeeper and is delighted to have him back at the club on loan.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was loaned out by Tottenham to the Swedish top-tier side in August last year and clocked up the final months of the Allsvenskan season at the club.

Now though, Degerfors have struck a deal with Tottenham again to take the player back to Sweden for the new season.

Giving his reaction to the signing, Werner insisted that he and the Degerfors board are happy to have struck the deal again, both with the club and the player.

“It’s very nice to get him back”, Werner told his club’s official site.

“Alfie is a very good goalkeeper and a fantastic person.

“We are very happy to be able to solve this again with him and Tottenham.”

Whiteman is looking forward to getting going again for the Swedish club and has warm words for the side and their supporters.

“I have received so much love and support from the fans, which I appreciated very much.

“Like I said when I was last here, the culture around the club and the fans is fantastic.”

The goalkeeper notched up 13 appearances for the Swedish outfit last term, helping them retain their status in the top tier.