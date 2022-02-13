Manchester United have not ruled out the possibility of going after Spain head coach Luis Enrique for their managerial vacancy, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants are in the process of identifying their next permanent manager, which they hope to finalise before the season ends.

The plan remains for Ralf Rangnick to move into his consultancy role at the end of the campaign with a new manager in place.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are the top two contenders and the club also have an interest in Spain coach Enrique.

Not many are expecting the 51-year-old to leave his Spain job just before the World Cup, but it has been claimed that Manchester United are not ruling him out.

They have an interest in him and want to assess the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford in the coming months.

Enrique was hugely successful at Barcelona where he won two league titles, three Spanish Cups and the Champions League, including the treble in 2015.

Manchester United have work to do if they want to convince the Spaniard to leave Spain to take up the job at Old Trafford.