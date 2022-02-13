Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Bruno Lage’s Wolves outfit in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte saw his side succumb to Southampton at home in midweek league action in what was a damaging result to Spurs’ top four hopes.

The Italian will want an instant reaction this afternoon as his side play a Wolves team just one place and two points behind them in the Premier League table.

Conte continues to be without midfielder Oliver Skipp, who has a calf issue, while Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are also out.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham, who have Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon as wing-backs. In central defence, Conte picks a three of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies.

Midfield sees Rodrigo Bentancur and Harry Winks deployed, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte can look to his bench for changes if needed, where his options include Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Winks, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Emerson, White, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett