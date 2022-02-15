Manchester United are expected to explore more candidates in their pursuit to identify a new manager in the coming months, according to The Athletic.

Ralf Rangnick is scheduled to move into his two-year consultancy role at the end of the season with a permanent manager expected to take over from him at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher are leading the club’s efforts to bring in the new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are the leading candidates and the club are also expected to explore the option of bringing in Spain head coach Luis Enrique.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United will look at a number of other candidates as well over the course of the next few months.

Manchester United are keen to make sure that they run a thorough recruitment process before bringing in the new manager.

The Red Devils want to explore all plausible options and interview several candidates in the coming weeks and months.

The process is still at its nascent stage and the club are set to carry out a lot of work before a new manager is appointed.

Manchester United want to take have a deal in place with their next manager before the end of the season.