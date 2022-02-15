Tottenham Hotspur decided to wait until the summer transfer window to chase a left-sided centre-back, focusing elsewhere in January, according to football.london.

Spurs went into the January transfer window looking to bolster Antonio Conte’s options and missed out publicly on the signings of Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, two players they had believed they were set to land.

They ended the window having brought in midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and winger Dejan Kulusevski, both arriving from Juventus.

Tottenham had been widely tipped to move to sign another defender, specifically one able to operate on the left side of central defence.

However, Conte and Tottenham decided to postpone that hunt until the summer transfer window.

They are expected to look to bring in a left sided centre-back in the summer as they prepare for next term.

It remains to be seen if they will pay a price for not strengthening that position in January.

Tottenham have now lost their last three Premier League games on the bounce and are next in action at reigning champions Manchester City.