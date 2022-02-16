Manchester United legend Andy Cole has warned the Red Devils that they are in for a tough clash away at rivals Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick’s side moved into fourth with a win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night and are now looking to build momentum with a run of positive results.

Manchester United will be travelling to west Yorkshire this weekend to take on their age-old rivals Leeds at Elland Road in a big Premier League clash.

Leeds have been on a poor run of form and have lost two of their last three league games, while collecting just one point from those fixtures.

However, Cole insisted that a game at Elland Road for Manchester United is always going to be difficult due to the history between the two clubs.

He wore the red shirt at Elland Road before as an opposition player and warned the Manchester United stars that they are in for a lively atmosphere on Sunday.

The former Red Devil said on Premier League TV after the win over Brighton: “It’s going to be a real tough game come Sunday against Leeds.

“Massive game.

“I have had the opportunity to play in that game and it’s going to be lively.

“And the way Leeds play as well, Manchester United have got to be up for that game.”

Leeds were hammered 5-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but did manage to get a point the last time Manchester United visited Elland Road in the last campaign.