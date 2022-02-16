Tottenham Hotspur are surprised at comments made by manager Antonio Conte suggesting that the squad may have become weaker following the January transfer window, according to the Press Association.

Spurs brought in two players in the January window in the shape of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, who both arrived from Italian giants Juventus.

However, more players left, with Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil going on loan, while Dele Alli was let go on a permanent basis.

Conte told Sky Italia in an interview that he feels Spurs may have become weaker in the January transfer window and dubbed the period “not easy”.

His comments do not appear to have gone down well with his employers.

It is suggested that those inside the club were surprised at what Conte said.

The Italian is known for being demanding when it comes to being backed in the transfer market and he is battling to drive Tottenham to a top four finish in the Premier League this term.

They look to face a difficult task and have lost their last three Premier League games on the bounce, ahead of visiting Manchester City this coming weekend.