Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is of the view that Antonio Conte is no long-term appointment for Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte was brought in mid-season by Spurs after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santos due to a dismal start to the campaign and he is Spurs’ fifth head coach in three seasons.

The Spurs manager has not been in charge of a team for more than three seasons in his whole managerial career and his preceding spells have seen him leave clubs after two campaigns, though both of those appointments, at Chelsea and Inter, resulted in a league title.

Lawrenson likened Conte to a gun-for-hire who will take care of the immediate business that needs to be sorted out.

However, the Liverpool legend has no confidence that Conte will stay for an extended spell at the north London club and help them in the long run.

Speaking on the Off The Ball, Lawrenson said: “He came back easily enough.

“He’s obviously been successful in the Premier League with Chelsea [where] he did a very, very good job.

“But I just think now he’s like a gun-for-hire that comes in and sorts the town out and gets rid of the baddies etc. and stuff.

“But not necessarily buy a house and stay there for five years kind of thing.”

Upon being appointed to the job at Spurs in November last year, Conte signed an 18-month contract and he has recently expressed his view that the club are now weaker following the January transfer window.