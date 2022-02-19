Brentford star Josh Dasilva has admitted that facing Arsenal this afternoon will be emotional for him given how long he was at the Emirates Stadium for.

Dasliva is a product of the Arsenal academy, spending a decade playing at various levels for the Gunners, even making three appearances for the senior team.

The former Arsenal man missed the game on the opening matchday of the season, when the Bees defeated the Gunners, due to a long-term injury, but he is now slowly making his way back into manager Thomas Frank’s team, making substitute appearances in Brentford’s last two league games.

Dasilva is clear that he wants to treat the game against the Gunners like any other, but he just cannot bring himself to do so.

The Bees star explained that he feels indebted to the Gunners for developing him and facing against them will be an emotional moment for the midfielder.

Speaking to The Athletic, Dasilva said: “There’s a part of me that wants to treat it like any other game.

“You have to prepare well as you’re playing against a top team that is doing very well at the moment.

“But, of course, it’s going to be more sentimental because I was there for 10 years.

“I owe a lot to them and they did a lot for me.

“I can’t wait.

“This is why we wanted to get promoted to play against these teams.

“It’s going to be an enjoyable moment.”

Brentford will be keen to do the league double over Arsenal as they look to ease relegation fears.