Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has named his starting eleven and substitutes that will take the pitch at the Etihad to take on Manchester City this evening in a big Premier League clash.

With three league defeats on the trot, Spurs are desperate to get something from their trip to Manchester in order to get their faltering campaign back on track.

Harry Kane will lead the line for the north London club and he will be supplemented in the forward line by Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur will hope to keep Manchester City in check by trying to control things from the middle of the park.

Cristian Romero and Eric Dier will be part of a three-man defence and Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon will be occupying the wing-back positions.

Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks and Lucas are some of the options Conte has on the bench today against Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Doherty, White, Winks, Lucas, Bergwijn, Scarlett