Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has dedicated Spurs’ 3-2 win at Manchester City to the club’s fans following a run of bad results from his side.

Conte took his side to the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League leaders on a run of three consecutive league losses and under pressure to turn things around.

They stunned Manchester City by taking an early lead through Dejan Kulusevski, before the hosts levelled courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan goal.

Harry Kane put Spurs ahead again before the hour mark and then scored again in stoppage time with a quickfire answer to Riyad Mahrez having levelled from the spot.

Conte is delighted with his players and stressed the importance of his side always having an attacking mentality.

“You know when you play Manchester City you will concede 70% of possession. But I say to my players that when you are defending, in your mind you must always be attacking”, Conte told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“In your mind you want to win the ball and attack.

“To have this thought, in the final minutes, their goal could have killed you. Instead my players wanted to win.”

The Italian tactician also took the time to dedicate the win to the club’s fans after two losses at home.

“This is for the fans to give them satisfaction because we lost two games at home.

“For sure this is great. Maybe another team when City made it 2-2 they would have [been] thinking the game had ended. Instead my team wanted to win.

“I think in every moment of the game my team wanted to attack them. Every time we had the ball I was thinking we could hurt them.

“This win has to give us confidence, to trust the work we are doing together.”

Conte will now be looking to see his side win again on Wednesday night when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor.