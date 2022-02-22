Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Edinson Cavani will not be travelling to Spain with the rest of the Manchester United squad as he is still recovering from groin problems.

Cavani has missed the last three Premier League games for Manchester United due to a groin problem, which has depleted Rangnick’s options up front.

The Uruguayan has had a frustrating season with regards to his fitness and has featured just 15 times in all competitions this season.

Rangnick admitted that he is not available for Manchester United’s first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

He stressed that the Uruguayan will not travel to Spain and thinks that there is no point in pushing Cavani’s body when he is fit enough for the rigours of playing.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “Edi will not make the trip, he didn’t train and he has not been training for the last couple of weeks.

“He will not be part of the group. He has problems with his groin.

“As long as he doesn’t feel able to fully sprint it doesn’t make sense to push him.”

Rangnick will hope Cristiano Ronaldo will take inspiration from his great personal record against Atletico Madrid and produce a special Champions League night for Manchester United.