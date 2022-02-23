Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Harry Kane’s zest to win trophies will make him want to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Kane showed his qualities again in a big game when he produced a virtuoso performance up front in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

The forward wanted to leave Tottenham for Manchester City last summer, but Daniel Levy held his nerve and forced the striker to stay on at the north London club.

His future is expected to be under the scanner again at the end of the season when Manchester United are also believed to be interested in exploring the possibility of signing him.

Agbonlahor stressed that a player of Kane’s ability should be competing for Premier League titles and the Champions League and is sure he would not want to look back at his career with regret.

He conceded that Antonio Conte will want to keep him but he sees the striker wanting to leave Tottenham again in the summer.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “He won’t want to look back in 15 years [and say], I didn’t win anything.

“He has got to want to win the Premier League, a player like him should be winning the Champions League and should be winning things with England.

“So, I think as much as Conte wants to keep him, he is going to want to leave in the summer.”

It remains to be seen how Tottenham would handle a request from Kane to leave in the summer transfer window.