Arsenal are happy to wait until the summer to start contract negotiations with Alexandre Lacazette, with the striker’s current deal set to expire in less than six months, according to the Evening Standard.

Lacazette’s future at the Emirates Stadium is under the scanner as he has entered the final six months of his contract at the club.

Following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month, Lacazette is the only remaining senior centre-forward available to Mikel Arteta and as it stands he is set to leave in the summer.

The 30-year-old is allowed to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs and his former club Lyon are interested in taking him back to France.

However, Arsenal are not going to enter contract negotiations with Lacazette until the summer.

The north London giants want to focus on securing a Champions League spot in the Premier League this season and are happy to wait until the summer to sort out Lacazette’s future.

Arteta has made it clear that his club want to focus on their performance in the league at present and only start talks with all his charges that have expiring contracts in the summer.

Lacazette is tipped to play a key role under Arteta as they chase a top four finish in the remainder of this season.