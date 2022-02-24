Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has indicated that walking away from the north London club would be an amateur thing to do for Antonio Conte.

Spurs slumped to their fourth league defeat in five games on Wednesday night when they lost 1-0 at Burnley.

The positivity coming out of the win at Manchester City completely disappeared after the final whistle at Turf Moor as the north London club searched for answers following another damaging defeat.

Conte indicated after the game he could walk away from the job due to his failure to arrest the slide at Tottenham this season.

Vega stressed that it would be an amateurish thing to do if the club sack the Italian or he walks away at this stage of the season.

He urged Conte to stamp his authority and show the players who he really is by getting Spurs’ season back on track.

The former Tottenham star took to Twitter and wrote: “It sounds amateur to look for excuses and exit [sacking].

“Instead of putting the players in order and inspiring the team as a real BOSS.

“Face with reality!”

Tottenham are expected to try and convince him to stay at the club and help them to arrest the slide.