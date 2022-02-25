Mauricio Pochettino has turned down the opportunity to become the next Manchester United manager and wants to wait for Real Madrid, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Manchester United are in the process of bringing in a new manager who will replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Pochettino is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist and the Argentine is believed to be keen on a move back to the Premier League as well.

The former Tottenham boss has been on Manchester United’s radar for some time and he is believed by some to be their top target.

But according to Catalan daily Sport, Pochettino has turned down an offer to become the next Manchester United boss.

He has been open to returning to England and the interest from Manchester United was clear.

However, the interest of Real Madrid in him has tempted him to consider a move to Spain.

The Spanish giants are believed to be looking at him if they decide to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

Pochettino is excited about the possibility of taking the job at Real Madrid and has rejected an approach from Manchester United.

He is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and wants to wait for the move to the Bernabeu.