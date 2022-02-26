Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels that new boy Dejan Kulusevski looks like an outstanding signing for Spurs.

Kulusevski was signed by Tottenham from Italian giants Juventus in the January transfer window on an initial loan deal and has wasted no time nailing down a spot in the team.

He scored in their 3-2 win at Manchester City and was again on the scoresheet on Saturday in a 4-0 drubbing of Leeds United at Elland Road.

Robinson is hugely impressed with what he has seen from the Swedish attacker, dubbing him “outstanding”.

He also believes that he slots alongside Heung-Min Son perfectly, providing support to Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack.

“Kulusevski has come in and he looks absolutely outstanding”, Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 live in Spurs’ win at Leeds.

“He looks to be the perfect fit playing alongside Son and behind Harry Kane.”

Spurs will be aiming to carry on their winning momentum when they play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup next, followed by a visit from Frank Lampard’s Everton to north London.