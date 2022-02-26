Fixture: Manchester United vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson’s struggling Watford side in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Red Devils were in Champions League action away at Atletico Madrid in midweek, but must now switch their attention back to league matters as they look to secure a top four finish.

Ralf Rangnick’s men currently sit fourth in the league table, but are just one point ahead of Arsenal and the Gunners boast two games in hand.

Striker Edinson Cavani is not available for selection today due to a groin injury, while Scott McTominay is ill.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while at the back Rangnick picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles as full-backs, with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane in the centre.

Further up the pitch Rangnick selects Fred and Nemanja Matic, while Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba support Anthony Elanga and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Rangnick wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United Team vs Watford

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Pogba, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Henderson, Dalot, Jones, Maguire, Shaw, Lingard, Mata, Rashford, Sancho