Ralf Rangnick has insisted that his Manchester United side cannot blame luck for dropping points against Watford at Old Trafford as the players lacked efficiency and sharpness in front of goal.

Manchester United battered Watford for 90 minutes and had 22 attempts but failed to score as Watford walked away with a 0-0 scoreline at Old Trafford.

The dropped points are likely to hurt Manchester United’s top-four chances as they are just two points ahead of Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Rangnick conceded that it is a difficult result for him to take as his side did everything but score the goals needed to win the three points.

He stressed that Manchester United could have hardly created any more opportunities and refused to blame luck for the dropped points.

The Manchester United manager indicated that the blame lies with the players who showed little sharpness or ruthlessness in front of goal.

He was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It is [frustrating], we did everything than scoring. Hard to take that result. We were in full control for almost the full game.

“We need to be sharper in front of goal and can hardly create more chances than we did. A frustrating afternoon.

“Five massive chances in the first half, three in the second.

“Sometimes we were unlucky like when Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post but we had one on one opportunities.

“This is not luck, this is sharpness, efficiency and being clinical.”

Manchester United will now embark on a treacherous run of fixtures that will see them face Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool in back to back league games.