Tottenham Hotspur star Matt Doherty is of the view that Spurs just simply dominated Leeds United in their win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Spurs had won just once in five league games heading into the encounter, but ran out 4-0 winners as they ran riot against a struggling Leeds team.

The match turned out to be the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as Leeds were concerned as the Whites parted company with manager Marcelo Bielsa after the defeat.

Doherty stressed that Spurs were in their best shape against the Whites as they were on top from the first moment and simply blew them out of the water.

The right-back also revealed that Spurs were anticipating a Whites team that would be out for blood after the thrashing at the hands of Liverpool but instead was glad the London club were able to muzzle the Elland Road outfit.

Speaking to SpursTV post-match, Doherty said: “Look, we played well.

“We came out of the traps flying, got the early goals and everyone played with personality, character, confidence and in the end, we kind of blew them away.

“We were expecting a reaction from Leeds after what happened to them during the week, they were at home, early kick-off, but we nullified them well and we were ruthless.”

Doherty himself got in on the act as he got an assist as well as a goal on his return to the Spurs line-up after sitting out the loss against Burnley earlier in the week.