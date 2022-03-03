Valencia coach Jose Bordalas has hailed Bryan Gil and fellow loan star Hugo Duro for their commitment and enthusiasm since arriving, but stressed his side will have to wait and see whether there is a possibility to keep the Tottenham Hotspur winger beyond this season.

Gil moved to the Spanish giants in January from Tottenham on six-month loan deal in a bid to clock up regular game time.

The Spurs wingers has impressed at Valencia since joining and has quickly become a fan favourite, with many among Los Murcielagos faithful calling for the club to sign him on a permanent basis.

Valencia coach Bordalas hailed Gil and fellow loan star for their commitment and enthusiasm since joining his side, which was evident in their 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, enabling them to book a place in the Copa del Rey final.

Bordalas stressed that while Valencia have a purchase option in Duro’s deal, they only managed to sign Gil on plain loan and as such his side will have to wait and see whether they can look to keep both loan players beyond this season.

Asked whether he will look to keep Gil and Duro at the club beyond this season, Bordalas told Valencia’s official site: “We know that Hugo Duro is on loan and Valencia have a purchase option. With Bryan it is not like that.

“They are two players who are showing commitment, enthusiasm, and they have been noticed.

“They are all committed and we will see what happens.

“We are going to focus on La Liga with this important boost and when the final comes around, the team will give everything to bring joy to these fans.”

Gil will be determined to make the best out of his loan spell away from Tottenham as he looks to further raise his game and possible earn a spot in the Spanish national team squad for the forthcoming World Cup.