Ralf Rangnick has stressed that he would have been more worried if his Manchester United side were not creating enough chances.

Manchester United dropped points at home against Watford in a 0-0 draw last weekend and suffered further setbacks in their bid to finish in the Champions League spots this season.

The Premier League giants kept missing guilt-edged opportunities against Watford and scoring goals has emerged as a problem for the club in the latter half of the campaign.

However, Rangnick stressed that the fact that his side are still creating enough chances is a big positive for him to work from.

He conceded that his side should have hammered Watford after the chances they created but insisted that he would have been more concerned if they were not creating those opportunities consistently.

The German said in a press conference: “We have created a lot of chances in the last ten or eleven games.

“We scored four goals at Leeds and should have scored one, two or three goals against Watford.

“But I would have been more worried if we had not been creating chances.

“We are also compact when the other team is in possession of the ball.”

Manchester United’s road to a top four spot is set to get tougher with a trip to the Etihad this weekend for the Manchester derby.