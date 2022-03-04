Tottenham Hotspur are not expected to sign goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window and will look for a new number 2 to Hugo Lloris, according to the Daily Express.

Spurs landed Gollini from Italian side Atalanta last summer and the loan deal contained an obligation to buy in the event that the goalkeeper clocked 20 appearances.

However, with Tottenham out of the FA Cup and the Europa Conference League, Gollini’s chances of more first team action look slim.

It is suggested that Tottenham will pass on the shot-stopper and he is likely to head back to Atalanta in the summer.

Tottenham are expected to look for a new number 2 to come in as they plan for Hugo Lloris’ eventual successor.

Athletic Bilbao custodian Unai Simon is a man firmly on Tottenham’s radar, but the club face having to dig deep to land him.

The Spanish side are likely to want a big fee in order to let the goalkeeper move on in the summer.

As such, Tottenham are tipped to also consider other options to come in and provide competition for Lloris.