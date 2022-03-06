Former Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge thinks it must be a nightmare for Manchester United fans for Manchester City to have been dominant for a decade.

Manchester City eased to a 4-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, claiming bragging rights in the Manchester derby and sitting 22 points ahead of their rivals in the Premier League now.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez helped themselves to braces as Manchester United were thoroughly outplayed in the second half of the encounter.

Manchester City sit at the top of the league table and on course to retain the title, and Aldridge thinks the situation must be a nightmare for Manchester United supporters.

The ex-Ireland striker took to Twitter to write: “That proves that Man City are still embarrassingly by miles the best team in Manchester!

“A decade now.

“Must be a nightmare for their fans.”

Manchester United are in a battle to finish in the top four this season and it has been claimed that failure to qualify for the Champions League could see the club’s summer transfer budget reduced to £50m.

Ralf Rangnick’s men are next in action at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur.