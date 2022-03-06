Manchester United are at risk of having to make do with a reduced transfer kitty if they fail to make it to the Champions League this season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Red Devils are currently fighting among the Champions League places in the Premier League table, but it is not all certain they are favourites to make it into the top four.

They are facing competition from Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to make it into the top four, with both the Gunners and Spurs having games in hand.

Another way the Red Devils can guarantee Champions League qualification for next season is by winning the competition this year, but there is still a long road ahead for that to happen.

There is not just the burden of securing football in Europe’s top competition for next season on manager Ralf Rangnick though.

If Champions League football fails to be secured, the Red Devils will see a reduction in their transfer budget in the summer.

If the Red Devils do not qualify for the Champions League, their budget could drop to £50m.

If the scenario does come about, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are able to attract some of the managerial names that they have been linked with.