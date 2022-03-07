Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has conceded that the difference in the level of coaching between the Red Devils and Manchester City was apparent in the Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Manchester City smashed Manchester United 4-1 on Sunday to keep themselves at the top of the league table, while the Red Devils’ top-four hopes are now tottering.

Ralf Rangnick’s team were in the game at the end of the first half but they were blown away in the second half by the defending champions.

Scholes stressed that Manchester City have the better players so the result was not a surprise, but insisted that the difference in the level of coaching was also stark between the two sides.

He conceded that while Manchester City looked like a well-drilled side with plans to take on how to exploit the opposition’s weaknesses, Manchester United are a team that look like a work in progress with coaching levels nowhere close to what Pep Guardiola has been doing at the Etihad.

Scholes said on Premier League TV post match: “The big differences in the teams, not just the quality of players, as look the City players are better, but the quality in coaching as well.

“You could see that and it was glaring in the little things.

“Targeting [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, getting all the bodies around there and they took turns as well. Once it was Bernardo Silva, then Jack Grealish coming inside and then Kevin De Bruyne.

“The way they play through teams, little angles, little passes in behind teams, they are so brilliant in finding players and it’s a team that are coached against a team who are trying to be coached but they are not at the same level as Pep Guardiola.

“And not many have it.”

Manchester United are fifth in the league table, trailing Arsenal by a point and the Gunners have three games in their hands.