Gabriel Martinelli is confident that a young Arsenal side will develop into a team who are going to win the big trophies in the future.

Going into the final third of the season, Arsenal have emerged as favourites to finish fourth in the Premier League and qualify again for the Champions League after six years away.

Mikel Arteta has managed to offload a number of players in recent windows and is trying to build an Arsenal team based around young players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe.

Martinelli stressed that Arsenal remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and he wants to stay and go on to win trophies with the north London outfit.

He insisted that the young Arsenal squad are always developing and will soon compete for the biggest trophies in the game.

The forward told ESPN Brasil: “Arsenal is a huge club. If I can, I will stay here my whole life.

“I want to stay and win trophies with these wonderful fans, with my teamates.

“We have a young team so we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we’ll win big things.”

Not many gave Arsenal hope of finishing in the top four, especially after they lost their opening three league games this season.