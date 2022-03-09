Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has insisted that Marcus Rashford should wait to see who becomes the next Manchester United manager before taking a decision on his future.

Manchester United have been rocked by claims that Rashford is unhappy about his lack of game time and is considering his future at Old Trafford.

The striker is no longer a starter at Manchester United and his lack of form has seen him drop down to the bench under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are working to bring in a new manager at the end of the season with Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino being the leading contenders to take the hot seat at Old Trafford.

And Bent stressed that Rashford must wait until the club bring in the new manager before deciding his future at Manchester United.

He insisted that the new manager might want to build the team around the England star and also pointed out that the player himself also has to sort out his own form.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I’d probably hold fire if I am Marcus Rashford just to see who comes in.

“Because the new a new manager could come and if all of a sudden he could have a clear out.

“And if he kind of makes noises like, ‘listen, I am going to build a team around you and you are going to be the main part of my attack’ then it might encourage Marcus Rashford to stick around a little bit and have a go again.

“But it again comes down to himself and he needs to sort out his own form and get his head sorted out.”

Manchester United have an option on Rashford’s contract, which effectively means he has two years left to run on his current deal.