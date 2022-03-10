Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his delight at the Red Devils’ youth side reaching the FA Youth Cup final this season.

The club’s Under-18s beat Wolves in the semi-final to reach the final of the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are the most successful team in the tournament’s history with ten wins, but will be appearing in the final for the first time in eleven years.

The Premier League giants are known for developing and promoting young talent and the FA Youth Cup has been an important trophy for their youngsters coming through.

Neville is delighted to see the Manchester United team in the final again and stressed the importance of the tournament in the club’s history.

The former Red Devil posted a photo of Sir Matt Busby and wrote on Twitter: “Well done to Manchester United youth team for reaching the FA Youth Cup Final.

“A competition that’s important to the history of the club.”

Manchester United will face either Nottingham Forest or Chelsea in the final later this year.

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba were in the Manchester United team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2011.