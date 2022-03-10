Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Mauricio Pochettino has done nothing to deserve the Manchester United job and feels the Red Devils should be questioned if they look to appoint him.

Pochettino joined a long list of PSG managers who saw their side capitulate in a big game in Europe as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

A Karim Benzema hat-trick in the second half condemned PSG and Pochettino could well be on the way out from the Parc des Princes in the summer.

He stressed that a top manager would have made some changes to the team when Real Madrid scored their first goal and Neymar and Lionel Messi would have been taken off by someone else.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “A big manager at PSG makes changes.

“If that was Simeone or a Pep, Messi and Neymar would have been brought off after 60 minutes. The first goal goes in, Di Maria on, maybe Wijnaldum on as that’s what the big managers do.

“When you are under the cosh, Messi and Neymar are not going to track back and Mbappe was outstanding.”

Pochettino is one of the favourites to become the Manchester United manager in the summer but Agbonlahor insisted that he has done nothing to deserve to get the job at Old Trafford.

He also feels it would say something about Manchester United if they bring in someone who is likely to be sacked by PSG.

“If Pochettino goes to Manchester United then Manchester United won’t be any better than they were this season.

“I don’t know what he has done as a manager that deserves the Manchester United job, I don’t understand.

“He will definitely get the chop from PSG after this embarrassing result and what does it say about Manchester United if they go for him?”