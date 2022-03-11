Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has been making enquiries about the Manchester United squad through third parties amidst talk of him becoming the next manager at Old Trafford, according to The Times.

Ten Hag is one of the leading contenders to become the next Manchester United manager with his name gaining much traction inside the boardroom at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino is still considered the favourite to take up the job, but Ten Hag is being strongly considered by the Manchester United technical team, comprising of John Murtough and Darren Fletcher.

The Premier League giants recently touched base with Ten Hag’s representatives and it has been claimed that the Dutchman himself is aware that he is a strong contender.

The Ajax coach has been getting in touch with the Manchester United players through third parties to find out more about the squad.

The 52-year-old has started his homework on the club and the squad he could inherit if he agrees to become the next Manchester United boss.

Ten Hag wants to know as much as possible about the players and squad ahead of any potential interview.

The Dutchman’s ability to build squads around young talents and his progressive style of football attracts the Manchester United hierarchy.

His performance in the Champions League with an unfancied team such as Ajax has also been noted.