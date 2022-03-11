Former Ireland international David Connolly has expressed his delight at seeing Matt Doherty shine at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte this season.

Doherty struggled under Jose Mourinho last season and was even finding it hard to get into the team when Conte arrived in the middle of the ongoing campaign.

But he has fought his way back into the starting eleven and the 30-year-old has started the last two league games and set up two of Harry Kane’s goals against Everton earlier this week.

Connolly is happy to see his compatriot show his true colours again at Tottenham this season and insisted that he remains a big fan of Doherty.

He does not feel Mourinho fancied the Ireland international and is pleased to see him get his chance to prove himself at Tottenham under Conte in the ongoing campaign.

The former Ireland striker said on Off The Ball: “I think he has been great.

“I have been a huge fan of him and look at the loss since he left Wolves, down the right-hand side.

“They haven’t been the same and Semedo is not Matt Doherty.

“I am really pleased for him as he was really struggling under Mourinho, who didn’t really fancy him.

“He has been class and I think he is terrific.”

Doherty will hope to keep his form going and nail down the right wing-back spot for himself in Conte’s starting eleven.