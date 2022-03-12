Dejan Kulusevski admits he is incredibly frustrated following Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 loss away at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Spurs came up against a Cristiano Ronaldo in inspired form at Old Trafford and the Portuguese scored a hat-trick to sink the visitors and boost the Red Devils’ top four hopes.

Kulusevski clocked 78 minutes in the game before Antonio Conte brought on Lucas Moura to replace him; when he left the pitch it was 2-2.

The Swede believes that Tottenham should not have lost the game based on their performance and admits he has been left hugely frustrated with the loss.

Kulusevski feels that when Tottenham managed to level the match at 2-2 they simply had to push on to secure all three points.

“I’m incredibly frustrated”, he told Viasat.

“I really do not think we should lose this match.

“We are the better team, but it does not help if we lose.”

Kulusevski added: “When we scored the goal to make it 2-2, I think we have to go for the win.

“We cannot slow down and defend.

“You have to go forward and not be afraid of losing.”

Spurs only have the eleventh best record in the Premier League taken over the last nine games, having won four matches and lost on five occasions, scoring 19 goals, but conceding 15.

And their top four hopes could now be hanging by a thread.