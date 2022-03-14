Kenny Cunningham is of the view that Arsenal need to bolster the centre-forward, central midfield and centre-half positions in the summer and strengthen the spine of the team.

The Gunners backed boss Mikel Arteta heavily in the last summer transfer window and have also stood by him when deciding on which players they should move on.

Arteta has put together young core in his squad and they have been able to get results on the pitch as they remain in the running for a Champions League spot finish in the Premier League this term.

Former Ireland international Cunningham is of the view that the north London giants needs to make new signings in the centre-forward, central midfield and centre-half roles in the forthcoming window, to really take their squad to the next level.

Cunningham explained that Arsenal need to replace striker Alexandre Lacazette as he is not the future of the club and Granit Xhaka in midfield has not impressed enough, while they also need to have a high quality options as backup at centre-back and in addition to Rob Holding.

“Lacazette for me is not the future”, Cunningham told Off The Ball while discussing which all departments Arsenal need to bolster in the summer.

“I think Arsenal have actually seen the best of him.

“I think they need to invest in that area of the pitch.

“I would like to see them invest again in central midfield.

“I think they could do with another top-class central midfielder and even centre-half as well, right down the spine of the team.

“I think there is a decent pairing being established at centre-half but do not think you can just have two in that area of the pitch.

“They have got Holding there as a backup, I understand but you look at the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and even Manchester City, I mean they have four top class centre-halves in that area of the pitch.

“Xhaka as well in central midfield, I am not a big fan.

“I think they can do better there.

“So, I think, really down the spine of the team for me if I was a being a little greedy from an Arsenal perspective, that is where I would be looking to spend money.

“Centre-forward, central midfield and centre-half, bring three players in.”

Lacazette’s current deal at Arsenal expires in the summer and they are already started compiling a list of potential transfer targets for the upcoming window in the striker’s role, although a decision is yet to be taken on the Frenchman’s future at the club.