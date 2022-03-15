Former England star Chris Waddle has questioned why Manchester United keep playing Marcus Rashford after what he feels was a terrible display from the attacker against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United saw their Champions League dream come to an end on Tuesday night when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, losing their last 16 tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Ralf Rangnick brought Rashford on off the bench in the 67th minute as the Red Devils looked to respond to Atletico Madrid’s 41st minute opener.

The attacker struggled to make an impact though and Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League.

Waddle insists that Rashford looked terrible during the game and questioned why the Red Devils keep playing him, especially in light of speculation he wants to leave.

“Marcus Rashford looked absolutely terrible when he came on”, Waddle said post match on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Why do they keep playing him when he doesn’t want to be there, supposedly?”

The former England winger also expressed his bafflement at Cristiano Ronaldo dropping deep during the game, adding: “I did not get Cristiano Ronaldo’s role tonight, coming into midfield.

“I didn’t get that.

“There was nothing in the box so if you do cross it, there is nobody there.”

Manchester United will now have to put their full focus into finishing in the Premier League’s top four if they are to play Champions League football again next season.

They currently sit fifth, a point behind Arsenal, but the Gunners have three games in hand.