Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Brighton in a Premier League clash on the south coast this evening.

Spurs are desperate to pick up all three points to give their top four hopes a boost following a defeat at Manchester United at the weekend.

Antonio Conte saw his men lose 3-2 at Old Trafford, a result that continued his side’s inconsistent streak and which he is keen to put an end to in order to finish the season strongly.

Tottenham remain without the injured Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon this evening, while Oliver Skipp is also out.

Conte picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he selects a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. As the wing-backs in the system, Conte chooses Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon.

Midfield sees Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur start, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions he has options, including Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Emerson, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett