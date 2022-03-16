Ian Wright has admitted that he is frightened and worried for Arsenal against Liverpool as the Gunners will be facing a Reds team fired up to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal are enjoying a run of good results in the top flight, which has boosted their chances of securing a top four finish, but are set to take on title hopefuls Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Liverpool are coming into tonight’s encounter knowing that a win will eat into Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table, reducing the gap to just a single point.

Gunners legend Wright has admitted that he is frightened and worried for Arsenal as they are set to lock horns with a Liverpool team ready to fight tooth and nail for the three points.

“If I am a Liverpool player now, I am so hyped right now for the Arsenal game [having watched Manchester City drop points on Monday against Crystal Palace] which has made me frightened”, Wright said on the Wrighty’s House Podcast.

“I have to be frightened.

“I am worried, I am not going to lie.”

Wright explained that Liverpool will know that three points tonight will move them one step closer to Manchester City in the title race and admitted anything other than a loss would be a win for Arsenal.

“I am worried [for Arsenal].

“Listen, anything apart from a loss is a win for Arsenal because with a Liverpool team coming to the Emirates knowing that a win takes them to the place they need to be against City because then City will be watching and saying “oh God, they are here.””

Arsenal were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in the reverse fixture earlier this season and they will be determined to avoid a loss this time around.