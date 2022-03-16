Gary Neville has conceded that he was not surprised by Manchester United’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A 1-0 win for Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford was enough to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage.

Manchester United are set to finish a fifth season without a trophy, the longest drought without silverware at Old Trafford since the 1970s.

The Red Devils were being backed to get the job done at home after they came away with a 1-1 draw from Spain in the first leg but Neville insisted that he was not surprised at all.

He conceded that any organised side with decent players have it in them to beat the current Manchester United side.

The Red Devils legend stressed that is the reason he was not overly excited about Manchester United’s win over Tottenham last weekend as the performance was not good enough.

Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “No surprise last night.

“Any decent team, with organisation and fight are likely to beat this United team.

“It’s why I couldn’t get excited after Spurs last Saturday because that Spurs performance would will get you beat v a good team.

“A long road in to the end of May!”

Manchester United are still in with a chance to finish in the top four but Ralf Rangnick has admitted that they might have to win all of their remaining nine league games to reach that goal.