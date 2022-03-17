Tottenham Hotspur are nearing agreement with star Oliver Skipp over a new and improved contract, according to football.london.

After spending last season on loan at Norwich City, where he helped the Canaries get promoted to the Premier League, the midfielder has burst on to the scene in north London this term.

Before his injury in January, Skipp played 28 games in all competitions this season and he will be hoping to add to that.

Skipp’s current contract with Spurs runs until the end of the 2023/24 season but he is line for a new deal.

Spurs and the young midfielder are inching close to an agreement that will see him sign a new bumper deal with the club.

Skipp’s importance to the team is highlighted by manager Antonio Conte’s continued frustration, expressed publicly, over his prolonged injury absence.

As a result of his injury, the midfielder has not played for Spurs since late January, missing nearly two months of action so far.

Skipp will be hoping that with a new deal to his name he gets other positive news and is able to return to the field as fast as possible.