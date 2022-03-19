Fixture: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

The Gunners are coming into the game on the back of a defeat against Liverpool and won their previous three games, making them the form team in the top four race.

Ben White and Gabriel will form the centre-back pairing, with Kieran Tierney and Cedric occupying the full-back positions in the back four, while Bernd Leno gets a start in goal as Aaron Ramsdale has a hip issue.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will look to keep it solid in the middle of the park, with Martin Odegaard providing creativity from midfield.

Alexandre Lacazette will lead the line for the north London club with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe providing width in the system.

Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah are some of the attacking options Arteta has on the bench today at Villa Park.

Gabriel Martinelli misses out due to illness.

Arsenal Team vs Aston Villa

Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Substitutes: Okonkwo, Holding, Tavares, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Hutchinson, Nketiah