Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has admitted Spurs defender Cristian Romero is his type of player after the centre-back performed well in his side’s 3-1 win over West Ham United.

Spurs landed Romero from Italian club Atalanta in the summer transfer window last year and he has established himself as a key man under boss Antonio Conte.

He put in a top notch display on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs downed West Ham to score a crucial three points in the battle for a top four finish.

Tottenham legend Roberts underlined the importance of the three points while also praising new boys Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

He especially tipped his hat to Romero though, dubbing the defender his type of player.

“Well done Spurs. Great three points before the international break”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“Really loving the two new signings Kulu sand Bentancur, and Cristian Romero is absolutely my type of player!

“As for Harry Kane, passing again today wow! Good work Sonny!”

Antonio Conte’s side have now moved up to fifth in the Premier League and are just three points off fourth placed Arsenal, who boast a game in hand on Spurs.

Tottenham have now won four of their last five league games.