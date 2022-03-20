Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome London rivals West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Both sides are hoping to grab fourth place and secure Champions League football next season and with Arsenal continuing to pick up results, neither can afford to slip up.

West Ham were in action on Thursday night when they booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while Tottenham beat Brighton to boost their top four hopes on Wednesday.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen for his men to find consistency and will be looking for all three points on home turf, which would put his side three points ahead of West Ham and with a game in hand.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Conte selects a three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. As his wing-backs, Conte goes with Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon.

In midfield, Tottenham deploy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if needed today, including Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Emerson, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett