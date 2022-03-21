Gary Neville has slammed the tone-deaf nature of the way the Manchester United’s players and the staff have conducted themselves since their Champions League exit last week.

Manchester United bowed out of the Champions League in a timid defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, which ended their last hope of winning a trophy this season.

The Premier League giants are now guaranteed to go five years without a trophy and have been attracting major criticism, with Champions League qualification also in serious doubt.

Manchester United’s players and executives were spotted at various sporting and cultural events over the last few days, which has attracted major scorn from a fanbase who are hurt by their performances this season.

Ralf Rangnick was photographed watching England play West Indies in the Caribbean as well and Neville stressed that no one at Manchester United cares about how it appears from the outside when they are spotted at such events after such a damaging defeat.

The former Red Devil said on Twitter: “I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe.

“This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1, Concerts, Cricket and UFC events.

“This lot are Tone Deaf!”

Manchester United will come back from the international break with a home game against Leicester City at Old Trafford on 2nd April.